Abbott Laboratories reopens Michigan baby formula plant

Abbott Laboratories has reopened a Michigan plant whose shutdowns over the past few months fueled a nationwide shortage of baby formula.

The company on July 1 assumed operations at its Sturgis, Michigan baby formula plant, which was closed last month due to heavy rains, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Saturday.

The company saw its Sturgis facility shuttered by the Food and Drug Administration in February after two infants died from a rare bacteria which may have come from the plant.

At the time, it also recalled infant formula products, including Similac, in response to reports of bacterial infections in babies who consumed products made at the facility.

Before the recall, Abbott controlled 40% of the infant formula market.

Abbott briefly reopened the plant on June 4 but had to shut it down less than two weeks later after it was pounded by thunderstorms and heavy rains that swept through Sturgis, causing power outages and widespread flooding.

Abbott has restarted producing specialty baby formula EleCare.

