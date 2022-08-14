‘Abbott Elementary’ Lead Winners List – The Hamden Journal

Summer has ended, and school is in session as Quinta Brunson and Abbott Elementary taught a masterclass at the 6th Annual Black Reel TV Awards presented by idobi.

Brunson and her freshman comedy, Abbott Elementary proved that it’s just simple math as they racked up seven wins at this year’s Black Reel Television Awards. She won four awards on her own as she received Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary and Outstanding Guest Actress for A Black Lady Sketch Show. Brunson triumphed in a surprise upset of the comedy actress category over Issa Rae, the sentimental favorite, in her farewell season of Insecure.

While Glover led the pack in individual nominations with five, he was able to take home one win for Outstanding Actor, Comedy Series for Atlanta.

HBO cashed in on their record 40 nominations this year with a total of 10 wins. ABC came in second place in network awards and produced a better win percentage claiming 8 statuettes on 19 nominations. Apple TV+ placed third with 4 wins out of 12 nominations for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Once again, the Black Reel Television Awards were presented by a remarkable, all-star cast of celebrities including, Emerson Brooks, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tramell Tillman, Hanelle Culpepper, Rosario Dawson, Joyful Drake, William Jackson Harper, Camryn Jones, TJ Martin, Leslie Odom Jr., Kay Oyegun, Daniel Sunjata, Robin Thede, Christine Swanson, Eddie Barella, and Deborah Joy Winans.

At the center of the Black Reel Television awards, the show presented a touching and emotional “In Memoriam”segment celebrating and remembering the lives of the many outstanding artists that were lost during the last year.

Full list of 6th Annual Bolts TV Winners below.

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” | Quinta Brunson, showrunner (ABC)

Outstanding Actor, Comedy Series

Donald Glover | “Atlanta” (FX)

Outstanding Actress, Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson | “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Tyler James Williams | “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Janelle James | “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Directing, Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (“Ava v. The Superintendent”) | Matthew A. Cherry, director (ABC)

Outstanding Writing, Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (“Pilot”) | Quinta Brunson, writer (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Actor, Comedy Series

Orlando Jones | “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson | “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Bel-Air” | TJ Brady & Rasheed Newson, showrunners (Peacock)

Outstanding Actor, Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown | “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress, Drama Series

Zendaya | “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Wood Harris | “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Susan Kelechi Watson | “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Directing, Drama Series

“Bridgerton” (“The Viscount Who Loved Me”) | Cheryl Dunye, director (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing, Drama Series

“This Is Us” (“Every Version of You”) | Kay Oyegun, writer (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actor, Drama Series

Colman Domingo | “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress, Drama Series

Sanaa Lathan | “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” | Diane Houslin, showrunner (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Actor, TV Movie/Limited Series

Samuel L. Jackson | “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Actress, TV Movie/Limited Series

Wunmi Mosaku | “We Own This City” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor, TV Movie/Limited Series

Glynn Turman | “Women of the Movement” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress, TV Movie/Limited Series

Moses Ingram | “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

Outstanding Directing, TV Movie/Limited Series

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (“Robyn”) | Debbie Allen, director (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing, TV Movie/Limited Series

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (”Ptolemy”) | Walter Mosley, writer (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Documentary

”We Need to Talk About Cosby” | W. Kamau Bell, director (Showtime)

Outstanding VARIETY, SKETCH, TALK – Series or Special

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” | Robin Thede, showrunner (HBO)

Outstanding Music Supervision

“Insecure” | Kier Lehman, music supervisor (HBO)

Outstanding Musical Score

“Insecure” | Raphael Saadiq, composer (HBO)

Outstanding Original Song

“I’m Tired” (Euphoria) | Labrinth & Zendaya, performers; Labrinth, Zendaya & Sam Levinson, writers – HBO