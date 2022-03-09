‘Abbott Elementary’ And Scholastic To Provide Book Fairs To Schools – The Hamden Journal

Hey, Abbott! No, not that one. The new ABC show Abbott Elementary is partnering with Scholastic to continue a campaign to provide schools with free book fairs via bus tour.

The next leg of the promo is taking place from March 14-March 18. ABC and Scholastic will again provide underfunded schools with a free book fair. Each student will receive two free books and teachers will receive 10. The tour will be conducted by bus and will also give teaches swag from the television show.

Abbott Elementary is a comedy starring Quinta Brunson, also the series creator. She plays Janine Teagues, a second grade teacher doing her best to support the students of her underfunded Philadelphia school. Colleagues include Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter, Jacob Hill, Janelle James, and Tyler James Williams.

Executive producers include Brunson, Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. The series debuted in December 2021 and will return to ABC with new episodes on March 22.