Abbie Cornish Signs With Atlas Artists – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and producer Abbie Cornish has signed with Atlas Artists for management.

The Australia native is a SAG Award winner who most recently headlined Sam Macaroni’s thriller, Blackout and Kirk Harris’ film Dakota. She also recently starred alongside Anthony Hopkins in Lionsgate’s thriller The Virtuoso. Cornish has also featured in big-screen titles including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with director Martin McDonagh, for which she shared in the SAG Award for best ensemble for cast in a motion picture. She also was seen in Robocop with Joel Kinnaman, Seven Psychopaths, Sucker Punch for director Zach Snyder, Bright Star with Ben Whishaw, Somersault, Candy opposite Heath Ledger, A Good Year with Russell Crowe, Stop-Loss with Ryan Phillippe and Channing Tatum, and Limitless with Bradley Cooper.

On the TV side, she’ll next be seen on the upcoming fourth season of Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan with John Krasinski, which she has recurred on since season one.

Cornish continues to be repped by Ann Churchill Brown in Australia.