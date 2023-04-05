Abbie Cornish And Jack Huston To Star In Movie ‘See The Light’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Huston (House of Gucci) and Abbie Cornish (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) have been cast in upcoming drama, I’m Beginning To See The Light.

The film will mark Russian filmmaker Konstantin Khudyakov’s (The Road To Calvary) first English-language feature.

The film will follow Ezra (Huston), a grief-stricken jazz trumpeter who seeks purpose and salvation after the sudden, tragic death of his wife and daughter. When he is mistaken for the new lighthouse keeper, Ezra meets Hannah (Cornish), a local school teacher who, along with ethereal music, reignites his passion for life and imbues it with meaning.

Veteran Khudyakov has worked in the business since the early 1960’s, starting out as an actor before turning to directing. He has directed more than 20 films and a number of TV series, including 2017 period miniseries The Road To Calvary, which scored multiple awards in Russia, and was picked up by Netflix.

Story is by Khudyakov from a screenplay by Mark Bacci (Prisoner‘s Daughter), who also serves as one of the executive producers. Pic is being produced by Pavel Khudyakov of Calabasas Media, who has produced dozens of music videos. Rich Mento (Warm Bodies) is casting. The film is due to begin production this spring.

Huston, who recently starred in AMC’s Mayfair Witches and movie House of Gucci, is best known for series such as Boardwalk Empire and Fargo, and features Ben-Hur and American Hustle. Cornish is best known for movies including Three Billboards, RoboCop, Limitless, Bright Star and Candy, as well as series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Huston is repped by UTA, 111 Media and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Cornish is repped by Atlas Artists and Shanahan Management.