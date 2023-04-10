Abba Pay Tribute To Guitarist Lasse Wellander’s ‘Musical Brilliance’ – The Hamden Journal

Abba have paid loving tribute to their longtime guitarist Lasse Wellander, crediting his “musical brilliance” and saying he played “an integral part in the Abba story.”

The Swedish guitarist, who died on Friday aged 70, can be heard playing on their hits including ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’, ‘Thankyou For the Music’ and the epic ballad ‘The Winner Takes It All’.

Abba said in a statement Monday: “Lasse was a dear friend, a fun guy and a superb guitarist.”

Wellander first joined the Swedish supergroup as a session musician on their eponymous 1975 album, before becoming their main guitarist on subsequent records and joining the band on tour from 1975 to 1980. Following Abba’s split, Wellander worked with Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson on the album for the musical Chess, and he played on the soundtracks of hit musicals Mamma Mia! The Movie and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Besides all his in-demand session work, Wellander released seven solo albums.