The former home of late producer Aaron Spelling, his wife Candy, and their daughter Tori has been listed for $165 million, The Los Angeles Times reports.

The property — which sits on 4.7 acres and boasts 123 rooms — is for sale once again after being sold for $119.75 million in 2019, according to the Times. The current owner of the mansion is unknown as it was last purchased by a limited liability company.

The manor, as it has come to be known, was built for the Spelling family in 1991, and once held the title of L.A. County’s largest home with a footprint of 56,500 square feet, per the Times. Jeff Hyland and Drew Fenton from Hilton & Hyland hold the current listing.

Although Candy sold the home in 2011, while living there she made the place her own with plenty of eccentric touches, including rooms just for gift wrapping, flower cutting and a room dedicated to Candy’s doll collection.

Candy — who is mom to actress Tori Spelling — opened up the doors of her home to PEOPLE shortly after she put it up for sale in 2009.

“I spent four years, 24-7, planning this house,” she said at the time. “Now I need something smaller – just for me. I’m going to have to give up some things, but it’s time for a change.”

Candy also shared the story behind specific rooms in her home, including the doll room, which housed over 1,000 dolls and was built just for the collection.

“I first collected dolls for Tori when she was a little girl,” she told PEOPLE. “But she told me that she was afraid of them – she felt like they were watching her in her room.”

While Candy was living there, the manor also had a pool room, bowling alley, screening room and beauty salon. Her home also featured a 40-foot-high foyer, which was designed after Gone with the Wind‘s O’Hara Plantation.

“I love Gone with the Wind,” Candy told PEOPLE at the time. “So this is my version of that beautiful staircase in the movie.”

After listing the home for $150 million in 2009, Candy told PEOPLE she was ready for the “next chapter” in her life.

She explained, “This house is the equivalent of a mid-sized hotel. It’s a lot of work,” adding, “I have wonderful memories here. But I feel like it’s a new chapter in my life – and it’s just me in this big house!”

Candy’s former home is currently the third most expensive home on the market in L.A. County, according to the L.A. Times.