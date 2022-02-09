Aaron Rodgers teases possible fourth NFL MVP ahead of announcement

Four!

Golfing in the 2022 Annexus Pro Am at TPC Scottsdale on Wednesday in advance of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Green Bag Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have subtly spilled the beans about the outcome of the NFL MVP vote, to be unveiled Thursday night.

When Rodgers was introduced as a “three-time MVP award winner” on the first tee, Rodgers quickly flashed four fingers to the public-address announcer, prompting him to correct himself and joke, “I’ve got to update my bio.”

Just some playful optimism or does Rodgers know something we don’t? All 2022 NFL postseason awards will be presented in Los Angeles on Thursday night as part of the NFL Honors, and it stands to reason that most award winners already know their fate.

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers smiles as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Certainly, it would surprise no one if Rodgers was presented with the award for a second straight year, elevating his tally to four — second most in NFL history behind only Peyton Manning’s five.

Rodgers was also the subject of another viral moment later in the round when a fan yelled “Come to Denver, Aaron!” after a tee shot. Rodgers supposedly responded with, “We’ll see,” although it’s inaudible on the video tweeted out by verified Broncos fan account DNVR Broncos.

If Rodgers and the Packers agree that a trade is the best course of action, Denver has been regarded as one of the most-discussed potential destinations, especially after the Broncos hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach.

Last year, Rodgers’ future with the Packers was also a question mark during another high profile golf venture, “The Match,” featuring Rodgers and Tom Brady.

An avid golfer, Rodgers isn’t done on the links this year, either. He’s committed to play from April 19-24 in the inaugural ClubCorp Classic in Texas, a celebrity-laden pro-am with portions televised live on the Golf Channel.

By then, Packers fans will presumably know what comes next with Rodgers, who has vowed to give the Packers some direction on his future before free agency (March 16) and the NFL draft (April 28).

The NFL Honors will air beginning at 9 p.m. ET Thursday on ABC.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Aaron Rodgers teases possible fourth NFL MVP before announcement