Aaron Rodgers Shades Tom Brady In ‘Drone Jeopardy!’

Aaron Rodgers will play against Tom Brady in the NFL playoffs next week if their teams win divisional round games. But the Green Bay Packers star was already generating offense against his quarterback rival from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a clip posted to Twitter Wednesday (watch it below), reigning MVP Rodgers casually mocked reigning Super Bowl winner Brady in a game of “Drone Jeopardy!” with Sportsnet’s Cabbie Richards.

As Richards informed Rodgers that he would have to throw footballs at drones in order to answer clues, Rodgers ― a former “Jeopardy!” guest host ― held a ball in his hand and declared: “This is too firm for the Patriots.”

Score a Deflategate dig for the vaccination refuser!

Fans will recall that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Brady, then with the New England Patriots, for four games in 2015 for his role in the scandal over squishy footballs. The league determined it was “more probable than not” that Brady knew balls the Patriots provided in their AFC Championship victory over the Indianapolis Colts were deflated.

Perhaps Brady will find a few ways to shade Rodgers as the postseason unfolds.

He would haveplenty of material.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…