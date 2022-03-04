Aaron Rodgers is “truly torn” on where to play in 2022

The clock is ticking. But Aaron Rodgers is not yet deciding.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers quarterback is “truly torn” on where he’d like to play in 2022. He’s currently “going back and forth” on what he wants.

Twenty-two days ago, Rodgers said he’d take a couple of weeks, and that a decision would come “pretty quick.”

The current options seems to be Green Bay or Not Green Bay. Before a firm and clear destination can crystallize for Rodgers, he has to know which teams are, and aren’t, available — and whether the Packers would agree to trade him to one of those teams.

Thus, let’s not rule out the very real possibility that Rodgers knows damn well that he’s staying, but that he’s currently trying to milk the situation for as much attention as he possibly can get. Seriously, Green Bay or Not Green Bay isn’t a real choice. Get back to us, Ian or Schefty or whoever, when it’s Green Bay vs. Denver or Green Bay vs. Tennessee or Green Bay vs. Miami or Green Bay vs. Indianapolis or Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh or Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay or or Green Bay vs. San Francisco or Green Bay vs. Any Specific NFL City Other Than Not Green Bay.

Until there’s another team that is ready, willing, and able to trade for Rodgers, there’s nothing about which to be “truly torn.”

