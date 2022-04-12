Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend voluntary offseason program

In a recent interview, Packers CEO Mark Murphy said the team thinks quarterback Jordan Love can be a good player, but the organization hasn’t seen enough from him.

While Green Bay should see plenty of Love in the preseason, the club will also get a good look at him during the spring.

That’s because according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend the Packers’ voluntary offseason program this year.

Silverstein notes that Rodgers is expected to be at Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp in June, but nothing else. And knowing that Rodgers performed at an MVP level last year despite skipping the offseason program, the Packers have no problem with him working out on his own in April and May.

In 16 games, Rodgers finished the 2021 regular season completing 69 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. His 111.9 passer rating led the league, as did his seven percent touchdown rate and 0.8 percent interception rate.

Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Packers in March and is now set to make $150 million over the next three seasons.

