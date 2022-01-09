Aaron Rodgers‘ likely MVP regular season has come to an end.

Rodgers played the first half today in Detroit but has now gone to the bench, and Jordan Love is in to replace him.

The Packers were playing to win in the first half and Rodgers went 14-for-18 for 138 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But the Lions played well and had a 17-13 lead at halftime, then scored again on their first drive of the third quarter to make it 24-13.

Green Bay has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Detroit would get the No. 1 pick in the draft with a loss and a Jacksonville win, but the Lions are definitely not tanking.

Aaron Rodgers gives way to Jordan Love in second half originally appeared on Pro Football Talk