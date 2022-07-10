Aaron Rodgers drains eagle putt to finish American Century Championship

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers secured a top-10 finish at the American Century Championship by sinking a long eagle putt on No. 18 of Sunday’s third round.

The eagle (two under par for a hole) was worth six points in the Stableford scoring format and moved Rodgers to 50 total points for the tournament, locking in a ninth place finish in the event.

Rodgers shot four-under par on the final nine holes, adding 19 points to his total.

In the first round, Rodgers double bogeyed No. 18, turning an otherwise solid round into a somewhat disappointing 80. On Sunday, the Packers quarterback finished off a tremendous back nine with his best individual score of the tournament.

After arriving on the green in two, Rodgers’ right-to-left eagle putt found the right line and had more than enough speed. The result was a three on the card to finish the event.

Here’s video of the eagle putt:

Rodgers celebrated in style. He threw out a finger point, first pump and shoulder bump with Stephen Curry before unleashing a quick “Belt,” his signature celebration.

Here was Rodgers’ quote tweet of the video:

