Aaron Rodgers appears to endorse RFK Jr.’s 2024 bid

Aaron Rodgers appeared to endorse fellow anti-vaxxer Robert Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 presidential run in an eyebrow-raising post on social media that featured flexed biceps and heart emojis.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback — who wants to play for the New York Jets – made the endorsement as he shared a promo for his pal and fellow vaccine skeptic Aubrey Marcus’ podcast interview with the 69-year-old Democrat.

Rodgers, 39, also wrote “kennedy2024” under the clip, which was shared on his Instagram stories.

RFK Jr. has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to challenge President Biden for the nomination.

The four-time MVP’s political statement comes as the Packers and Gang Green continue to negotiate a potential deal for the veteran QB.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has been mired in various controversies over the years – including about his COVID-19 vaccination status.

When asked about it in August 2021, he told reporters he was “immunized” – but when he tested positive for the bug three months later, it became apparent he didn’t get the jab.





Rodgers shared shared a promo for his friend Aubrey Marcus’ podcast interview with the activist. Instagram / @aaronrodgers12

Rodgers later admitted that he misled the press.

He said he underwent an alternative treatment because he claimed he was allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, adding that he didn’t want to get the Johnson & Johnson shot due to perceived side effects.





Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to enforce fellow anti-vaxxer Robert Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 presidential run. Getty Images

RFK Jr. — the son of former US attorney general, senator, and 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy – has also emerged as one of the leading opponents of vaccines.

In February 2021, Instagram booted him off its website for spreading misinformation about vaccines to his more than 800,000 followers.