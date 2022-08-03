Aaron Rodgers already impressed with Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers passed on a wide receiver with both of their first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, then traded up to the top of the second round of North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, but it’s a fourth-round pass-catcher who is stealing the headlines in training camp.

Romeo Doubs has made some head-turning plays in practice, which has clearly impressed Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“That’s kind of rare for a young guy,” Rodgers said Wednesday about Doubs’ ability to make “wow” plays during his first training camp (via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman).

Doubs was a big-play machine at Nevada, and without Davante Adams, the Packers would love to get plenty of them from their rookie fourth-rounder this season and beyond.

