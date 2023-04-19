Aaron Judge robs a Shohei Ohtani HR, then hits a HR in 1st inning of Yankees-Angels

Aaron Judge knows how to open a game.

The New York Yankees star had one of the best first innings you will ever see against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, starting when fellow former MVP Shohei Ohtani hit a long fly ball to center field.

The ball was track to be a solo homer, measured by Statcast to go 411 feet in a stadium that has a 408-foot depth in center field. And then the 6-foot-7 Judge leaped up and pulled that homer back in, first knocking it out of the air with his club and catching it with his bare hand after it came loose.

For perspective, Statcast gave Ohtani’s fly ball a .970 expected batting average. Basically, balls like that usually have a three percent chance of becoming outs.

Judge followed that catch up with his own homer to left field in the bottom of the first. Angels left fielder Taylor Ward wasn’t robbing this one.

Judge is off to a strong start in 2023, though not quite as strong as the 2022 campaign that saw him set a new American League record with 62 homers. He entered Wednesday hitting .271/.366/.559 with five homers and stolen bases in 17 games.

His sixth homer put him in a tie for second in the AL alongside Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles. Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers currently leads with seven.