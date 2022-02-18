Aaron Donald has been living it up this week after helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI over the Bengals, partying from Sunday night until now. And while the party may never end, Donald’s NFL career might not be coming to a close just yet, either.

Donald was stopped by TMZ while on the road and was asked a very important question amid the swirling retirement rumors: “Are you really coming back?”

Donald didn’t guarantee anything, but he did say that if the Rams re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller in an attempt to repeat as world champions, he’ll return, too.

“I’m gonna enjoy the moment. If we bring everybody back, I’m back,” Donald told TMZ. “Odell Beckham, Von Miller – we bring them guys back, let’s make it happen.”

There has been talk about Donald walking away from the NFL this offseason after finally winning a ring. Rodney Harrison said on Super Bowl Sunday that Donald told him if the Rams won a ring, he’d strongly consider retiring.

It was brushed off initially, but Donald hasn’t done anything to shoot down those rumors and commit to playing. He’s dodged retirement questions at every turn, but maybe he will really return if the Rams run it back like Sean McVay seems to want to.

Miller and Beckham will both be free agents next month after joining the Rams in-season, playing pivotal roles in their run to a title. Re-signing them will be tough with limited cap space and several free agents’ contracts expiring, but the Rams will do their best.