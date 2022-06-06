Aaron Donald, Rams agree to record contract restructure

Aaron Donald is now reportedly getting paid like a quarterback.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle has agreed to restructure the remaining three years of his contract to pay him $95 million total through 2024, averaging over $30 million per year, according to multiple reports. That’s a record on the defensive side of the football, making Donald the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

The Rams tweeted that Donald “is back” but didn’t get into contract details.

Donald sought a reworked contract since the Rams won the Super Bowl in February. He entered the summer with his $22.5 million average salary ranked sixth amongst defensive players. He also had three years remaining on his deal. But the NFL’s salary landscape changed significantly after Donald signed his last extension in 2018, with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers breaching the $50 million average and wide receiver pay exploding.

That put pressure on the Rams to adjust Donald’s deal following an eight-year start to his career that’s seen him make the Pro Bowl every season while earning seven All-Pro nods and three Defensive Player of the Year awards. Following the Super Bowl title, Donald said he would be comfortable with his career ending this offseason — which was essentially a subtle threat to retire if a new deal couldn’t be reached.

This story will be updated.