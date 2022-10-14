Two of the biggest names on the Rams have been dealing with injuries this week, but head coach Sean McVay doesn’t anticipate playing the Panthers without them.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald have both missed practice time this week with foot injuries and McVay said that both players will be listed as questionable to play on Sunday. McVay added that he expects both of them will be in the lineup.

Tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) will get the same designation as Kupp and Donald. McVay is also optimistic that he’ll be good to go.

Running back Cam Akers will not be playing this weekend, however. Personal reasons were given as the reason Akers missed practice on Thursday and he didn’t rejoin the team Friday either. McVay ruled him out and told reporters that the team is “working through” some things with Akers at the moment.

Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp listed as questionable; Cam Akers ruled out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk