Aaron Dean Eisenberg To Play Ric Flair In ‘The Iron Claw’ For A24 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Deuce‘s Aaron Dean Eisenberg is set to play the iconic wrestler Ric Flair in A24’s The Iron Claw. The film also stars Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Jeremy Allen White and Maura Tierney. Sean Durkin is writing an directing the pic

A24 and Access Industries are co-financing the pic, which Sean Durkin is writing and directing. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Angus Lamont for House Productions as well as Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen from Access Entertainment. The film was developed by House Productions with the support of Access Entertainment and BBC Film.

Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day. Production is currently under way.

While the role is expected to be a cameo, Flair played a huge part in the Von Erich’s wrestling legacy when he fought Kerry Von Erich for the NWA Championship Belt in 1984. As previously reported by The Hamden Journal, Durkin is already welcoming the wrestling community into this film by casting AEW superstar Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF in the film as Lance Von Erich.

Eisenberg can be seen next in the highly-anticipated Amazon series Dead Ringers starring Rachel Weisz. He is repped by Griffin Talent and MGMT Entertainment.