Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Honors Him With Christmas Message

Aaron Carter‘s spirit is being kept alive through his loved ones.

On Dec. 25, the late singer’s fiancée Melanie Martin shared a clip from her holiday festivities surrounded by family and friends as well as their 13-month-old son Prince.

“We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever,” she captioned her post. “Love your mini-me and hunni.”

The video also showed off an ornament of angel wings in the shape of a heart that has Aaron’s name written in the middle.

Melanie and Aaron—who passed away on Nov. 5 at the age of 34—went public with their relationship in January 2020, with their engagement following months later in June. They welcomed their son Prince in November 2021.

Two days after Aaron was found unresponsive in his Palmdale, Calif. home, Melanie shared a heartbreaking message about her future with their son.

“I only wish I had more people to help me with him,” she told People in a Nov. 7 statement. “I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son.”

She continued, “My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him.”

Melanie then noted that despite her efforts, she was unable to breakthrough to Aaron in the way she wanted to.

“He has a very independent and strong personality,” she explained, “and I couldn’t help him in the way I felt he needed it.”

Two weeks after Aaron’s death, Melanie rang in Prince’s first birthday while still processing her grief.

“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter,” Melanie captioned a series of family photos on Nov. 22. “Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!”