Aaron Carter’s family says he didn’t drown to death in tub

Aaron Carter’s family believe his death was not caused by drowning in his bathtub — but rather from a drug overdose.

Carter died at the age of 34 in November.

His fiancé Melanie Martin and mother Jane Carter told TMZ that the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office informs them that there was no water found in Carter’s lungs — ruling out drowning as a potential cause of death.

The Post has reached out to Carter family reps for comment.

Martin — who recently regained full custody of their 1-year-old son Prince — claims she found text messages on her late fiancé’s phone with a conversation about owing an unidentified person $800 for an unknown substance.

She said Carter had told the person he didn’t need the drug anymore, and the person responded that the money was still owed. Carter allegedly responded asking if he was being threatened — but the conversation ended there.

Police and removal trucks are seen at Aaron Carter’s Lancaster home as Melanie Martin is inside the house. APEX / MEGA

Melanie Martin and Aaron Carter arrive at the “Kings of Hustler” male revue at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Martin told TMZ that she met with investigators last week and submitted the text messages as evidence. She also joined Carter’s mom in revealing that the coroner is still waiting on toxicology results to determine what substances were in the late teen idol’s system when he died — and the family wants law enforcement to investigate the alleged drug deal the night of Aaron’s death.

Aaron and Nick Carter arrive for the “Simple Life 2” Welcome Home Party at The Spider Club on April 14, 2004 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aaron Carter died at the age of 34 in November. Instagram/Aaron Carter

Carter’s family now believes that he possibly met up with the unknown person prior to his death and could have taken a drug that led to his death.

Martin previously told Page Six that Carter “didn’t know how to escape his demons” and would often get “suckered” into partying — which was a struggle for him while trying to maintain sobriety.

Cops were called to Carter’s LA home in November following 911 call made about a drowning. They found his body in his tub with the jets still running.

Aaron Carter’s body was found in his bathtub in his LA home. Instagram/Aaron Carter

Law enforcement believe Carter’s body must have been in the tub for a long period of time due to the water being an unnatural color as well as the smell of decomposition.

Cops reportedly found prescription pill bottles as well as multiple cans of compressed air in the singer’s bathroom and bedroom, law enforcement sources previously told TMZ.

Carter’s death certificate released in November revealed that the singer was cremated and indicated that an autopsy was performed — but the cause of death was deferred at the time.