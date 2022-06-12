Aaron Bummer to IL, Mercedes DFA’d

White Sox make several roster moves including Aaron Bummer to IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Prior to today’s series finale against the Texas Rangers, the White Sox announced the following five roster moves:

Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 9th) with a left lat strain

Optioned RHP Davis Martin to Triple-A Charlotte

Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte

Selected the contract of C Seby Zavala from Charlotte

Designated DH/OF Yermin Mercedes for assignment

Bummer, 28, is 0-1 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 21 strikeouts over 17.2 innings this season. He last made an appearance for the White Sox on Tuesday against the Dodgers and has since been a talking point after failing to appear in the last few games. It’s not yet clear whether Bummer’s injury flared up during his previous outing or after the fact, though he will miss at least the next two weeks.

The southpaw’s trip to the injured list now marks his second of the season. Bummer previously missed some time in May with a right knee strain. There has been no specific timeline listed for his return.

Meanwhile, the merry-go-round from Charlotte to Chicago continues for pitchers Davis Martin and Tanner Banks. Martin, 25, has done a serviceable job filling in when needed, owning a 4.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts in 15.1 innings across three spot-starts. Banks, on the other hand, returns with a 4.57 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts in 14 appearances with the Sox this season. He figures to fill the void left behind by Bummer in the bullpen.

Elsewhere, with Yasmani Grandal’s status unknown after exiting Saturday’s game, backup catcher Seby Zavala has gotten the nod from Triple-A. The 28-year-old is currently slashing .282/.396/.931 (40-for-142) with eight home runs and 16 RBI in Charlotte. This will mark his first stint at the big league level in 2022, and its duration will be determined by the length of Grandal’s absence.

In order to make room for Zavala on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated Yermin Mercedes for assignment. Mercedes, 29, was hitting .230/.376/.425 with four home runs in 25 games at Triple-A. Though a feel-good story in the early portion of the 2021 season, Mercedes does not have a place in the short-term or long-term plans of the organization, making this move rather inevitable.

With today’s transactions, the White Sox 40-man roster remains at 40. Additional moves are expected in the coming days to make room for starting pitcher Lance Lynn. The veteran is scheduled to be activated prior to Tuesday’s game in Detroit.

