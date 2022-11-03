Aaron Boone addresses return as Yankees manager, if he thought his job was in jeopardy

Aaron Boone cropped 10/20/22

Aaron Boone spoke publicly on his status as the Yankees’ manager entering the 2023 season, doing so for the first time since Hal Steinbrenner‘s comments to the Associated Press that he would return, in an interview Thursday with The Michael Kay Show.

“Well, I don’t know,” Boone said when asked if he thought his job was in jeopardy. “I really don’t (worry about that stuff). Obviously, last year, when my contract was up — obviously, that was speculated on a lot and I didn’t even worry about it then. It’s like, ‘If it works out and we come together and work out a deal, great.’ We were able to do that. So I think, finishing this year, I didn’t look at it like that. I look at it as, ‘I’ve got a few years left on my contract and the goal doesn’t stop.’

“Even though there’s the disappointment and the finality of this season, you’ve also got to pick yourself off the mat and understand that now starts the building toward next year and trying to get to this point and ultimately push through. That’s what you continue to work for and that’s what you focus on. You don’t really worry about the — I guess the — job security. You understand that comes with the territory. And you certainly understand that when you sign up in this profession or this role.

“This is — it goes with it. And I understand the disappointment of not reaching our ultimate goal — here, probably more than anywhere else, where that is the expectation — but at the same time, I wouldn’t want it any other way because it matters here and you want to be part of something and doing something that matters to a lot of people.”

Boone, 49, is 427-281 since taking over as New York’s manager in 2018.

The Yankees won the AL East for the second time of his five-year tenure but fell short of a World Series as the franchise’s title drought from 2009 continues.

Boone’s 2022 team went 99-63 but suffered a four-game sweep to the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

He and general manager Brian Cashman met with the media for a news conference Friday at noon from Yankee Stadium.

“I mean, I guess I don’t hear it specifically,” he said of outside noise from fans and media. “Like, I haven’t seen anything — for example — that you have said. I understand you’ve been raising it a little bit and getting after it a little bit. And so, I’m aware of that. But I haven’t seen any of it, at the same time.

“So I understand there’s the frustration out there and, whatever, people are upset — I understand that, I respect that passion and it’s part of the great thing about being part of this organization that so many people are passionate and care about it. But at the end of the day, I have a job to do and that’s to try and help us be the best we can be — and that’s what we’ll continue to work to do.”