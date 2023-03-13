A$AP Rocky toasts Rihanna during loving moment after Oscars performance

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared a sweet moment at the Oscars after her performance of “Lift Me Up”.

On Sunday 12 March, Rihanna took to the stage inside the Dolby Theatre during the 95th annual Academy Awards to perform her song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

For the occasion, Rihanna, who is pregnant with her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s second child, wore a bejewelled top and sparkling pants.

Following her emotional performance, the camera panned to the audience, where Rocky was seen giving his girlfriend a standing ovation and cheering.

The rapper then raised his glass of champagne in a toast to Rihanna.

On social media, viewers applauded the loving gesture, with one person writing: “The way A$AP looks at Rihanna is so wholesome. That’s a man that supports his woman and is in love,” while another said: “A$AP is so proud of Rihanna. Love to see it.”

The sweet moment came after Rocky also earned praise for his support during the Super Bowl, when he was seen proudly filming his girlfriend as she performed the halftime show.

“It’s so cute how much he loves her!!! We love to see it!” one fan tweeted at the time, while another said: “This is everything.”

Rihanna revealed that she and Rocky are expecting their second child together during the Super Bowl, when she performed in a bodysuit and a jumpsuit unzipped to show off her pregnant stomach.

Following the Super Bowl, the couple and their nine-month-old son, whose name is unknown, appeared on British Vogue for their first family portraits.

Prior to her Oscars performance, Rihanna arrived at the awards ceremony in an oversized T-shirt and bucket hat.