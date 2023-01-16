AAFCA Awards Winners List Includes Angela Bassett, Jeremy Pope & Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Hamden Journal

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) announced the winners of the 14th annual AAFCA Awards honoring the best in film. The Woman King, Till, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery each won two awards.

“AAFCA is deeply honored to recognize some of the most captivating films and performances of the year,” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “These thought-provoking stories of strength, determination and courage lift us and entertain us. It’s an honor to recognize the incredible, visionary work both in front of and behind the camera of this year’s AAFCA Award winners.”

A ceremony to honor the winners will take place on March 1st at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Winners are voted on by AAFCA’s 100+ members. The organization, which is celebrating its twentieth anniversary in 2023 will be announcing additional special events and programming in the coming months.

14TH ANNUAL AAFCA AWARDS WINNERS

Best Picture: The Woman King

Best Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)

Best Actor: Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Best Actress: Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Best Supporting Actor: Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Emerging Face: Jaylin Hall (Till & Bruiser)

Emerging Filmmaker: Carey Williams (Emergency)

Best Independent Feature: Nanny

Best Animated Feature: Wendell & Wild

Best Documentary: Sidney

Best Ensemble: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Writing: Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Best International Feature: “Saint Omer”

Best Song: “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Best Live Action Short: We Cry Together

Best Animated Short: New Moon

14TH ANNUAL AAFCA AWARDS: SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT HONOREES

Impact Award: Till

The Innovator Award: Composer, Michael Abels (Nope)

Building Change Award: Production Designer, Hannah Beachler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

The Beacon Award: Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith (Emancipation)

The Ashley Boone Award: Producer, Nate Moore (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)