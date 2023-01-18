A3 Talent Agent Shawn Naim Joins UTA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Naim has joined UTA as in agent in the TV Talent department. He comes from the A3 Artists Agency where he spent the last seven years.

Naim started in the mailroom of A3 (then Abrams Artists Agency) in 2015 upon graduating from college and was promoted to an agent in 2017. Throughout his career as talent agent to date, Naim has emphasized working with inclusive and emerging talent. He has represented such actors as Angus Cloud (Euphoria), Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever, Fargo), Josiah Cross (A Thousand and One, Lady in the Lake), Maddison Jaizani (Nancy Drew), among others.

This marks the third A3 talent agent to leave in the last week or so after a lengthy tenure. Naim joins Pamela Fisher and Justin Baxter who both became managers.