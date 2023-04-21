A3 Artists Agency Signs Get Me Out Productions – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Get Me Out Productions, the international production company behind the Crackle reality series Men of West Hollywood, has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

The company is known for creating unconventional content across unscripted, docuseries, and documentary formats, and has recently expanded with a scripted content division.

L to R: Akim Anastopoulo and Hali Anastopoulo

Founded by the father-daughter duo of Akim Anastopoulo and Hali Anastopoulo, Get Me Out Productions is building on momentum that includes international sales and format opportunities for Men of West Hollywood. The series finished last January as one of Crackle’s most popular original series. Alongside its distribution partner Passion Distribution, they recently announced that the first season has been picked up by MTV3 (Finland), TV4 (Sweden), DPG (Belgium), Foxtel (Australia) and Videotron (French-speaking Canada).

“A3 is excited to work with Get Me Out Productions as they expand on their vision of creating innovative content – from reality television to thought-provoking documentaries – which has proven popular with diverse audiences worldwide,” said Brian Cho, President of A3 Artists Agency

“A3’s leadership in the unscripted space makes this an ideal partnership for us. The A3 team’s energy, creativity, and perspective are already contributing to our mission, as we create entertaining and representative content that speaks to audiences worldwide,” said Hali Anastopoulo.

Get Me Out recently expanded internationally by opening an office in Athens, Greece, in partnership with Film Fixers Balkans, an established production company and advisory service operating in 19 countries across Europe, to produce unscripted projects in those regions.

Their accolades include recognition from Cablefax for the Men of West Hollywood marketing campaign (in conjunction with Crackle). Hali Anastopoulo, a multi-hyphenate Gen Z show creator/director/producer, was recently named one of Cynopsis Media’s Rising Stars in the media industry.