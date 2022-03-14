A24’s ‘X’ Has Shot A Prequel, Ti West Reveals At Pic’s SXSW Premiere – The Hamden Journal

A24 and filmmaker Ti West have a prequel ready for X, the New Zealand-shot film that made its world premiere at South by Southwest last night. A24 will be releasing X nationwide this Friday. Exclusive prequel footage will be available only in theaters.

The prequel, shot in secret on location in New Zealand, is currently in post-production. X is a slasher movie that takes place on a porn film shoot. It got a raucous crowd reaction at SXSW.

The prequel is written and directed by Ti West with Mia Goth reprising her X role.

Film is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss and Kevin Turen and executive produced by Goth, Dennis Cummings, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Karina Manashil, Scott Mescudi and Peter Phok.