A24’s ‘X’ Has Shot A Prequel, Ti West Reveals At Pic’s SXSW Premiere – Deadline

A24’s ‘X’ Has Shot A Prequel, Ti West Reveals At Pic’s SXSW Premiere – The Hamden Journal

by

A24 and filmmaker Ti West have a prequel ready for X, the New Zealand-shot film that made its world premiere at South by Southwest last night. A24 will be releasing X nationwide this Friday. Exclusive prequel footage will be available only in theaters.

The prequel, shot in secret on location in New Zealand, is currently in post-production. X is a slasher movie that takes place on a porn film shoot. It got a raucous crowd reaction at SXSW.

The prequel is written and directed by Ti West with Mia Goth reprising her X role.

Film is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss and Kevin Turen and executive produced by Goth, Dennis Cummings, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Karina Manashil, Scott Mescudi and Peter Phok.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.