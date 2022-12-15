A24’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Leads HCA Film Awards Total Nominations With 16

A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads the 2023 HCA Film Awards with nine nominations including best picture, in addition to the seven HCA Creative Arts nods it received, bringing its total to 16 total noms. Among its massive total are four acting mentions for Michelle Yeoh in best actress, Ke Huy Quan in supporting actor and two supporting actress nods for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.

Searchlight Pictures’ “The Banshees of Inisherin” added seven nominations to its sole mention for best original score, which includes best picture, actor for Colin Farrell and supporting actress for Kerry Condon.

The Hollywood Critics Association nominations were announced by Jude Hill, last year’s newcomer honoree for “Belfast,” Jalyn Hall, star of “Till” and Madeleine McGraw of “The Black Phone.”

Last week, the HCA announced three of its 2023 honorees: the Acting Achievement Award for Angela Bassett, Filmmaking Achievement for Rian Johnson and the Spotlight Award to the cast and crew of “RRR.”

The ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles and hosted by comedian Tig Notaro.

The full list of nominations in all 19 categories is below:

Best Picture

• “Avatar: The Way of Water”

• “Elvis”

• “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• “RRR”

• “Tár”

• “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• “The Fabelmans”

• “The Woman King”

• “Top Gun: Maverick”

• “Women Talking”

Best Director

• Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis”

• Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King”

• James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water”

• Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• Park Chan-wook – “Decision to Leave”

• S.S. Rajamouli – “RRR”

• Sarah Polley – “Women Talking”

• Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans”

• Todd Field – “Tár”

Best Voice or Motion-Capture Performance

• Antonio Banderas in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

• Ewan McGregor in “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

• Jenny Slate in “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

• Rosalie Chiang in “Turning Red”

• Zoe Saldaña in “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Best Supporting Actress

• Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

• Hong Chau – “The Whale”

• Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

• Keke Palmer – “Nope”

• Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actor

• Barry Keoghan- “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• Ben Whishaw – “Women Talking”

• Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway”

• Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actress

• Cate Blanchett – “Tár”

• Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”

• Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans”

• Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• Viola Davis – “The Woman King”

Best Actor

• Austin Butler – “Elvis”

• Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

• Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

• Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Adapted Screenplay

• Guillermo del Toro & Patrick McHale – “Gulliermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

• Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “She Said”

• Rian Johnson – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

• Samuel D. Hunter – “The Whale”

• Sarah Polley – “Women Talking”

Best Original Screenplay

• Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

• Seth Reiss & Will Tracy – “The Menu”

• Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans”

• Todd Field – “Tár”

Best Action Film

• “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

• “RRR”

• “The Batman”

• “The Woman King”

• “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Animated Film

• “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

• “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On”

• “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

• “The Bad Guys”

• “Turning Red”

Best Documentary Film

• “All the Beauty and The Bloodshed”

• “Fire of Love”

• “Good Night Oppy”

• “Moonage Daydream”

• “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

Best First Feature

• “Aftersun”

• “Causeway”

• “Emily the Criminal”

• “The Inspection”

• “Turning Red”

Best Horror Film

• “Barbarian”

• “Bones and All”

• “Nope”

• “The Black Phone”

• “X”

Best Indie Film

• “Aftersun”

• “Cha Cha Real Smooth”

• “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

• “Tár”

Best International Film

• “All Quiet on the Western Front”

• “Argentina, 1985”

• “Close”

• “Decision to Leave”

• “RRR”

Best Short Film

• “All Too Well: The Short Film”

• “Moshari”

• “North Star”

• “Regret to Inform You”

• “Triggered”

Best Cast Ensemble

• “Babylon”

• “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

• “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

• “The Woman King”

• “Women Talking”

Best Comedy

• “Bros”

• “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

• “The Menu”

• “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

• “Triangle of Sadness”

Creative Arts

Best Casting Director

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Sarah Finn

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe

“The Menu” – Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe

“The Woman King” – Aisha Coley

“Women Talking” – John Buchan and Jason Knight

Best Cinematography

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Russell Carpenter

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Larkin Seiple

“The Batman” – Greig Fraser

“The Fabelmans” – Janusz Kamiński

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Claudio Miranda

Best Costume Design

“Babylon” – Mary Zophres

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Ruth Carter

“Elvis” – Catherine Martin

“Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris” – Jenny Beavan

“The Woman King” – Gersha Phillips

Best Editing

“Decision to Leave” – Kim Sang-bum

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Paul Rogers

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Bob Ducsay

“RRR” – A. Sreekar Prasad

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Eddie Hamilton

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

“Elvis” – Shane Thomas, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Louise Coulston

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Michelle Chung and Anissa Salazar

“The Batman” – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Zoe Tahir

“The Whale” – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Original Song

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – “Lift Me Up” performed by Rihanna

“Elvis” – “Vegas” performed by Doja Cat

“RRR” – “Naatu Naatu” performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava

“Top Gun: Maverick” – “Hold My Hand” performed by Lady Gaga

“Turning Red” – “Nobody Like U” performed by 4Town

Best Production Design

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter and Vanessa Cole

“Babylon” – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Hannah Beachler and Lisa K. Sessions

“Elvis” – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn

“The Batman” – James Chinlund and Lee Sandales

Best Score

“Babylon” – Justin Hurwitz

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Alexandre Desplat

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Carter Burwell

“The Batman” – Michael Giacchino

“Women Talking” – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Sound

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Christopher Boyes, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Gary Summers, Michael Hedges, and Julian Howarth

“Elvis” – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller

“Nope” – Johnnie Burn and Jose Antonio Garcia

“The Batman” – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor

Best Visual Effects

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Zak Stoltz, Ethan Feldbau, Benjamin Brewer and Jeff Desom

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Aaron Weintraub, Brian Leif Hansen, Georgina Hayns and Ian Mackinnon

“RRR” – V. Srinivas Mohan

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Ryan Tudhope, Scott R. Fisher, Seth Hill and Bryan Litson

