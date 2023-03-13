A24 Nabs 9 Awards – The Hamden Journal

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spread the wealth at the 95th annual Oscars, with only three films and three distributors taking home more than one statuette on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

A24’s Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once hauled in seven statuettes including Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay and both Supporting acting nods, while Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front snagged four. But A24’s The Whale was the night’s only other multiple winner, scoring Best Actor for Brendan Fraser and another for Makeup & Hairstyling.

That gave A24 a massive studio win at the 2023 Oscars, with its nine trophies nearly doubling runner-up Netflix’s five, also including the Animated Feature win for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. (The streamer also got a win for Document Short, but our tally does not include short films.) Disney was the only other studio to grab multiple Academy Awards: Best Visual Effects for Avatar: The Way of Water and Costume Design for Black Panther: The Way of Water.

The masses might have been appeased a bit this year as 2022’s two top-grossing films — The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick — each took home a trophy.

But despite only three pics taking multiple Oscars, a number of high-profile films went home empty-handed. Among those are Best Picture nominees The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár and Triangle of Sadness. Also shut out on Sunday were Babylon, Blonde, The Batman and others. Among studios, the likes of Universal, Focus Features, Searchlight, Neon, Sony Pictures Classics, Apple and Amazon were left waiting for next year.

Here are lists of wins by movie and studio, excluding the short-film winners in the latter:

Wins By Film

Everything Everywhere All at Once: 7

All Quiet on the Western Front: 4

The Whale: 2

Avatar: The Way of Water: 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 1

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse: 1

The Elephant Whisperers: 1

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: 1

An Irish Goodbye: 1

Navalny: 1

RRR: 1

Top Gun: Maverick: 1

Women Talking: 1

Wins By Studio/Distributor

A24: 9

Netflix: 5

Disney: 2

MGM/United Artists Releasing: 1

Paramount Pictures: 1

Variance Films: 1

Warner Bros: 1