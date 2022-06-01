A24, Made In Her Image Set Mentees For Inaugural Beyond The Screen Program – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED, 2:31 p.m.: A24 and the non-profit Made in Her Image have set the inaugural cohort for their program Beyond the Screen, in support of women and non-binary POC filmmakers.

Those chosen as mentees are Ailin Mo, Aloha Backenstose, Asari Aibangbee, Jaspreet Kaur, Tyler Newman, Rebecca Howell, Savannah-Rae Jackson, Uzo Ngwu, Vidal Thaver, Ndeye Maguette Doumbia, Nicole Pavia, Ingrid Nin, Aileen Ye, Anthea Liu, Arlyn De los Santos Aquino, Briana Richardson, Christine Lee (aka Esae Hyun), Jessica Ramirez, Kendra Lee, Kierra Usher, Kyra Saldana, Lathenia Johnson, Lauren Begay, Lofanitani Aisea, Maya Washington, Ciara Z Franklin, Kayli Joy Cooper, Sophia Hernandez, Kimberly Lopez Castellanos, Jadyn Newman and Tajianna Okechukw. More information on the Beyond the Screen program can be found below.

PREVIOUSLY, MAY 10: A24 has partnered with the non-profit Made in Her Image to launch Beyond the Screen, a new program in support of women and non-binary POC filmmakers.

Made in Her Image will pull back the curtain on the business of filmmaking for young people whose advancement and achievement in the film industry has been historically hindered by systemic racial and gender inequality. 30 women and non-binary people of color, ages 18-25, will be chosen to participate in the three-week workshop series, which kicks off in June.

Over three sessions on the business of production, post-production, and distribution, participants interested in a career in film and television will learn how a studio functions and leave with a better understanding of how to navigate their own projects and careers. Creatives participating in Beyond the Screen Q&As as part of the first edition of the program include Burning Cane director Phillip Youmans, Insecure producer Deniese Davis, and Netflix post-production executive Nancy Valle. Applications from those looking to be part of the first cohort must be submitted by May 15.

“In the wake of the racial justice uprisings of 2020, we saw an outpouring of equity and diversity commitments from Hollywood,” said Made in Her Image’s founder and CEO, Malakai. “Our goal with Beyond the Screen is to inspire young women and nonbinary people of color to see themselves as tomorrow’s producers and distributors, while also modelling for other studios, networks, and production companies the praxis of creating meaningful pipelines for underrepresented communities.”

Since launching in 2018, Made in Her Image has also partnered with Panavision, Sundance, CAA, Ford and Creative Solutions Los Angeles for workshops and incubators in directing, screenwriting and cinematography. The non-profit is also currently planning another edition of Panavision Catalyst Cohort—its educational, mentorship, and networking program for emerging women and non-binary film-industry professionals of color—which is scheduled to take place this fall. More information on its Beyond the Screen program can be found here.