The Hamden Journal

A YouTuber attracted more than 216,000 viewers by livestreaming planes trying to land at London’s Heathrow airport in record-breaking storm winds

A YouTuber attracted more than 216,000 viewers by livestreaming planes trying to land at London’s Heathrow airport in record-breaking storm winds

A British Airways passenger plane tries to land in high winds at Heathrow Airport on February 18, 2022 in Longford, England.Leon Neal/Getty Images

  • Winds as strong as 122mph battered the UK on Friday as a result of “Storm Eunice.”

  • YouTube channel Big Jet TV is live streaming planes trying to land at London’s Heathrow Airport.

  • The stream has proliferated on social media and had 202,000 viewers just before 1p.m. on Friday,

A lone YouTuber with a camera attracted a huge audience Friday by livestreaming planes trying to land at London’s Heathrow airport while record-breaking storm winds batter the UK.

Winds brought about by Storm Eunice reached highs of 122 mph on Friday, and trains were cancelled across much of the south of England. A “red” warning for wind was declared for London on Friday for the first time ever.

Jerry Dyer, the operator of the Big Jet TV YouTube channel, set up a camera on the fringes of Heathrow Airport and livestreamed planes attempting to land on Friday, alongside his enthusiastic commentary.

The stream reached 216,000 live viewers around 1:20 p.m. local time on Friday, far exceeding its usual audiences.

Dyer’s commentary on the landings, which can be likened to a sports commentator, propelled his channel to stardom on UK social media.

You can watch the stream here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.