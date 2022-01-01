Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie is marking her first New Year’s Eve as a mom.

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, 31, welcomed her first child — a son named August Philip Hawke — in February with her husband of three years Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie reflected on her first year as a mom in a Friday Instagram post celebrating the new year. She shared a carousel of photos featuring sweet moments with Jack and August, plus glimpses inside her experience with motherhood and a touching photo of her late grandfather Prince Philip with The Queen.

“Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021,” Eugenie captioned the post. “A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts ♥️.”

Since his arrival, August has been featured heavily on Princess Eugenie’s personal Instagram page — from the family’s first photo as a trio to showing off his adorable wardrobe (like his cozy knit sweater embroidered with his name in blue).

The holiday season comes after a difficult year for Princess Eugenie and Jack, however, as it’s the first winter since the death of Eugenie’s grandfather Prince Philip (who died in April at age 99) and the death of Jack’s father, George Brooksbank.

According to The PA, George, 72, had “been ill for some time” after battling the coronavirus last year and died shortly before August’s royal christening in November.

The Brooksbank family was told to “prepare for the worst” multiple times while he spent nine weeks in the hospital, including five weeks on a ventilator, with COVID-19 after a trip to France, The Telegraph reported last year. His condition improved following a tracheotomy, and George credited his recovery to the staff at both the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London and the Royal Brompton Hospital prior to his death.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; George Brooksbank

Dave Benett/Getty Images; YUI MOK/AFP via Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; George Brooksbank

In June 2020, Princess Eugenie shared a video on her personal Instagram page thanking frontline workers, especially those who “saved my father in law George’s life during his stays at St Mary’s, Chelsea and Royal Brompton Hospital after he contracted the virus.⁣”⁣

“I can’t begin to express the thanks I have to you all for bringing him back to our family, my husband Jack, his brother Tom and his beloved wife Nicola. We are forever grateful,” Eugenie said.