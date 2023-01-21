A woman who got wasted at a Marilyn Manson concert blew up $15 million worth of property. She’s suing the company that served her.

Manson performs during the second annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 9, 2019.Gary Miller/Getty Images

A 26-year-old got into an explosive accident when leaving a 2019 Marilyn Manson concert in Canada.

She was sentenced to three years in prison and is suing a drink company for its part in her behavior.

The documents allege that the company should share the liability in civil lawsuits against her.

A 26-year-old woman left a Marilyn Manson concert wasted and devastated the residents of a Canadian street after an explosive car crash.

Daniella Leis, who pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm in October 2020, caused an estimated $10 to 15 million in damages. She was sentenced to three years in prison in February 2021 and is now suing the venue for kicking her out of the venue despite her level of intoxication, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Referred to as the “car bomb” fiasco by the CBC, the incident occurred on Aug. 14, 2019, at 450 Woodman Ave in London, Ontario, Canada — a seven-minute drive from the show at the Budweiser Gardens arena. Leis crashed her Ford Fusion, which had been registered under her father’s name, into a single home. But moments later, a broken gas line caused by the crash set off an explosion that ripped apart four homes and injured seven people nearby, per the CBC.

She’s also faced legal backlash from in at least six civil lawsuits victims urging for her to pay for the damages, according to The Independent. This has prompted Leis and her father, Shawn, to file a lawsuit against Ovations Ontario Food Services, who they believe should also share some of the liability.

According to the CBC, Leis and her father are accusing Ovations Ontario Food Services of having no regard for her “intended mode of transportation as she existed Budweiser Gardens when they knew or ought to have known that she was or appealed to be intoxicated and/or impaired.”

The pair also accuse the company and/or the servers of serving Leis “when they knew or ought to have known that she was intoxicated or would become intoxicated,” the CBC reported. The lawsuit added that workers had “ejected Leis from the venue while failing to take steps to ensure she would not drive home,” according to the New York Post.

Insider was unable to obtain a copy of the legal documents. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice and Oak View Group, which owns Ovations Ontario Food Services did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Leis was not immediately reachable for comment.

