A woman who asked Steve Irwin’s son for his number in a viral TikTok was ‘rejected in the sweetest way possible,’ she said

Robert Irwin is the son of Steve Irwin, known as “The Crocodile Hunter.”Robert Irwin and Megan Grass via TikTok.

TikTok user Megan Grass asked Steve Irwin’s son, Robert Irwin, for his number in a video.

Irwin urged Grass to message him on Instagram, promising to look up her name on the platform.

Grass told Today Australia she felt she was “rejected in the sweetest way possible” by Irwin.

A Utah woman said she was “rejected in the sweetest way possible,” by Robert Irwin when she asked for his number in a now-viral TikTok.

Irwin is the 18-year-old son of TV personality Steve Irwin, who was known for wrestling with reptiles on his show, “The Crocodile Hunter,” and who died in 2006 while filming with a stingray. Robert and the rest of Steve’s immediate family now help to run Australia Zoo in Queensland, Australia.

Megan Grass was visiting Australia Zoo when she saw Irwin and filmed herself telling him, “I think you’re so cute, and I was wondering if I could have your number?”

In the video, which currently has 6.8 million views and 1.2 million likes on TikTok, Irwin could be heard saying he was “flattered” by Grass’ request, and when Grass told him she was from Utah, he responded by saying, “Ah, Utah is great.”

Irwin can then be heard urging Grass to message him on Instagram, but Grass told him she had already messaged him the previous night to inform him that she was planning to visit the zoo. Irwin then asked for her name and said he would “look it up” on the platform.

Of the 6,000 comments under Grass’ video, many said they felt Irwin rejected Grass during their conversation. Top comments with more than 100,000 likes each, said, “Bro (in the most polite way) said ‘no,'” and “He said no in the nicest way.” Other commenters praised Irwin for his polite response in the video, calling him “sweet” and “adorable.”

After Grass went viral with her video about the encounter, she was interviewed by Today Australia in a segment that was reposted to their YouTube channel on June 16. Grass told the outlet she originally posted the TikTok so her friends and family could see it, adding, “I definitely was not expecting it to blow up the way it did, but it was a really cool experience altogether and Robert was so sweet about it.”

She continued, “The people who are commenting on my TikTok are telling me that I was rejected in the sweetest way possible, which I agree.”

Overall, Grass said told the outlet would be would be happy to be “Robert’s friend,” and added, “‘I think he’s literally the sweetest person ever. I was a stranger who asked for his number and he didn’t have to be polite about it, but he definitely was.”

On TikTok, Grass has 11,000 followers and had only posted three videos on her account before her video of Irwin went viral, which all appeared to document a trip to New York she had taken earlier on in the year.

Irwin also has a TikTok account, which has 3.3 million followers, where he typically posts content interacting with animals, such as wombats and koalas.

The 18-year-old also stars in a television show on Animal Planet, called, “Crikey! It’s the Irwins,” where he goes on wildlife expeditions with his sister Bindi and mother Terri.

