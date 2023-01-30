A woman accused Marilyn Manson of grooming and sexually assaulting her when she was a minor in a new lawsuit

Marilyn Manson.Leon Bennett/WireImage

An anonymous woman is suing Marilyn Manson, claiming he sexually abused her when she was a minor.

Representatives for Manson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment Monday.

Manson is currently fighting another sexual abuse lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe in California.

A woman has accused Marilyn Manson of sexually abusing her when she was a minor, according to a new lawsuit filed in Nassau County, New York, on Monday.

The woman, identified only as “Jane Doe” in the suit, alleges that she first met Manson — whose real name is Brian Warner — after one of his concerts in September 1995, when he invited her onto his tour bus. She was 16 years old at the time.

“While on the tour bus, Defendant Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration,” the lawsuit, which Insider obtained from Doe’s lawyers, says.

Representatives for Manson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on Monday.

Doe alleges that after Manson assaulted her, he “laughed at her” and told her to “get the fuck off of my bus.”

She alleges that he also said that “if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family,” the lawsuit says.

When she left the tour bus, Doe alleges she was approached by a tour manager who gave her a private 1-800 number to stay in touch with the band, according to the lawsuit.

Doe alleges that Warner started calling her at her home after their first meeting, soliciting her to send “explicit sexual photos of her and her friends to his fan club,” according to the lawsuit.

She also alleges that he insisted that she attend a New Orleans, Louisiana, concert on December 9, 1995.

Doe alleges that after that concert, she was invited back on Manson’s tour bus, where she alleges he again sexually assaulted her, according to the lawsuit.

“He groomed Plaintiff by complimenting her, playing with her hair and looking at the photos and drawings she brought with her,” the lawsuit says. “Defendant Warner then became more aggressive and again sexually assaulted Plaintiff, including kissing, biting her breast, oral copulation, and penetration.”

Story continues

The lawsuit also names Interscope Music Publishing and Nothing Records, Manson’s early record label, as co-defendants.

The lawsuit alleges that the two companies were “aware of Defendant Warner’s practice of sexually assaulting minors, and aided and abetted such behavior.”

Nothing Records has since shuttered but was once owned by Interscope, which is in turn owned by Universal Media Group. UMG did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the lawsuit on Monday.

The lawsuit accuses Manson of sexual battery and the record companies of negligence, negligent supervision and retention, and a violation of New York business law. It accuses all three parties of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Doe is asking for unspecified damages for the “severe emotional, physical and psychological distress” she suffered, as well as “economic loss, economic capacity, and emotional loss.”

Manson became the subject of multiple sexual assault allegations after his ex-girlfriend, Evan Rachel Wood, publicly accused him of being abusive to her during their relationship in February 2021.

Four women subsequently sued Manson on sexual assault allegations, though two of the lawsuits were dismissed, and one settled. Manson has also filed a defamation lawsuit against Wood and her girlfriend, Ilma Gore, accusing the pair of fabricating sexual abuse allegations to ruin his reputation.

Read the original article on Insider