A week in review: This week in Michigan Athletics (Oct. 3-9)

Twelve different Michigan Athletics teams were in action this week. Here is a full breakdown of how all 12 fared in the first full week of October.

Men’s tennis

Gavin Young and Jacob Bickersteth were in Tulsa, Oklahoma this week to compete in the ITA All-American Championships. Young defeated LSU’s Julien Penzlin 6-2, 7-5 on Monday, but fell in three sets to Florida State’s Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc on Tuesday.

Young and Bickersteth also competed in doubles. The two defeated Harvard’s representatives 6-2, 7-6 on Monday, before falling to Ole Miss’ representatives 4-6, 4-6 on Tuesday.

The Wolverines will take the court again next weekend in the Hagedorn Hidden Dual in San Diego, California.

Women’s golf

The women’s golf team competed in Northwestern’s Windy City Collegiate Classic this week, coming in ninth out of 15 teams.

Hailey Borja placed fourth overall as an individual, and Monet Chun finished 12th overall. Michigan finished with 899 strokes, which was tied with Arizona for 32 strokes behind the event-winning USC Trojans.

The ladies will hit the links again next week in the Ruth’s Chris Invitational in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Women’s tennis

Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller dominated the doubles competition at the ITA All-American Championships. The two cruised through the preliminary matches before they were knocked off in the Finals by NC State’s representatives.

Miller and Julia Fliegner each lost their first singles matches, but the slack was picked up in the doubles success.

Michigan will continue its season next week in Columbus, Ohio at the Ohio State Invite.

Field hockey

The Michigan field hockey team defeated Michigan State, 3-1, on Friday. Lora Clarke got the Wolverines on the board less than two minutes into the game, and Erin Reilly added a second goal just over 10 minutes in, to give Michigan a quick 2-0 advantage.

Each team tallied a goal in the fourth quarter, but Michigan defeated its rival. The Wolverines are now 7-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. They will play Indiana on Friday for a chance to improve their Big Ten record against Indiana.

Softball

The Michigan softball team defeated Bowling Green in an exhibition game on Friday. Melina Livingston and Lexi Voss both hit grand slams in the 15-2 10-inning victory.

The Wolverines have now won all four of their exhibition games, with only one more to play. They will take on Detroit Mercy on Thursday to complete their fall ball schedule.

Men’s swim and dive

The men’s swim and dive team struggled this past weekend in the SMU Classic. The Wolverines scored 280 points, which was good for fourth place out of the six teams competing.

Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri all finished ahead of Michigan, and Louisville and SMU finished at the bottom.

Michigan also took a small trip to Rochester, Michigan to take on Oakland University in a complete domination of the Golden Grizzlies. The Wolverines won 12 of the 15 events, and beat Oakland 169-107.

The Wolverines will compete next two weekends from now, in the Be Better; Invite in Grand Rapids.

Women’s swim and dive

The women’s swim and dive team fared a bit better at the SMU Classic, as they came in second place out of six teams. Michigan finished with 311 points, just 14 points behind the event-winning USC Trojans.

Louisville, Missouri, Miami and SMU finished behind Michigan. The women’s team also traveled to Oakland University and made light work of the Golden Grizzlies. Michigan won, 160-97.

Like the men, the women will also compete in the Be Better; Invite in Grand Rapids two weekends from now.

Ice hockey

The Brandon Naurato era began with a sweep of Lindenwood this weekend. Michigan found the back of the net seven times in the first game of the series on Friday night.

Erik Portillo was dominant in a lower-scoring affair on Saturday night. Michigan won, 3-1, despite having seven power plays.

The Wolverines will host Boston University on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.

Men’s soccer

Michigan traveled to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Badgers on Friday. Nolan Miller got the first goal of the match in the 61st minute.

However, the Badgers struck back with back-to-back goals in less than a minute and 15 seconds late in the match to steal the victory from the Wolverines.

With the loss, Michigan fell to 3-6-3 overall and 1-3-1 in the Big Ten. It will take on rival Ohio State in a Maize Out on Tuesday, and Bradley on Friday. Both matches will start at 7 p.m.

Women’s soccer

The women’s soccer team played in just one match this week, as it fell to Michigan State on Sunday afternoon, 2-0. Michigan is now 6-5-3 overall and 1-3-2 in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines will host Northwestern on Thursday before making a trip out to State College to take on the Nittany Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Volleyball

The volleyball team welcomed Minnesota to Crisler Center on Friday, but the Golden Gophers dominated from the opening serve.

Minnesota won the match in three sets, two of which were not competitive. The Wolverines lost the second set by just three points, but the Golden Gophers were too much for Michigan to handle.

The Wolverines also dropped another three-set match to Nebraska on Saturday. The third-ranked Cornhuskers made easy work of the Wolverines just like the Golden Gophers.

Michigan now sits at 12-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. It has road matches this week against Michigan State on Friday at 7 p.m. and Wisconsin on Sunday at 1 p.m. eastern.

Football

Michigan survived a rough first half against Indiana in Bloomington on Saturday, but the defensive line took over in the second half as the Wolverines’ swarming defense overwhelmed the Hoosiers.

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines will welcome a fellow unbeaten into the Big House next week in 5-0 Penn State. Should Michigan win, it will advance to 7-0, marking the second consecutive season that the team has reached that mark.

Stay tuned next Sunday for all of this week’s athletics events.