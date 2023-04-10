A way-too-early look at the top prospects and first-round predictions

All eyes will be on Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. — NBA scouts and executives have been on the road the last couple of weeks getting early eyes on players who could be eligible in the 2024 NBA Draft. First it was the McDonald’s All-American Game in Houston where 24 high school seniors played in one of the most competitive games in recent memory. Last week, it was 26 of the top high school seniors and 2024 NBA Draft-eligible international players who participated in practices, a scrimmage and, yet again, another highly competitive game at Nike Hoop Summit.

“Every time we step out on to the court, I know that we’re all going to compete,” Texas commit Ron Holland told Yahoo Sports after the game. “That’s just how this [high school] class is, and I know I’m going to get better and make everyone else better every time we play.”

Scouts use these two all-star games as a benchmark for the upcoming college or professional season. The players know how big these two weeks are and what’s at stake, hoping to make a good first impression.

“Anyone that tells you that we’re not all nervous [with NBA scouts watching] is lying,” Duke guard Jared McCain told Yahoo Sports. “Walking out on the court and taking those first couple shots and just seeing all the NBA scouts watching us, it’s a big deal and nothing I take for granted.”

Following the high school all-star games, Yahoo Sports takes a way-too-early look at the top players in the 2024 NBA Draft and first-round predictions.

1. G/F Matas Buzelis

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 190 pounds | G League Ignite

Buzelis chose the G League Ignite over Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida State and Wake Forest. During the Jam Fest at the McDonald’s All-American Game, Buzelis had the most impressive dunk that received a perfect score from the judges. With his length and skill set, Buzelis can be plugged into multiple positions on the court. He handles the ball like a guard, shoots it well from outside and is a great rebounder. He’ll need to add some weight to his slight frame, but there’s a ton to like about Buzelis as an NBA prospect. He’ll have an upper hand playing with the Ignite next season with NBA rules and spacing and more freedom to create in the open court.

2. G/F Zaccharie Risacher

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 200 pounds | France

Risacher was one of the most impressive players on the court at Nike Hoop Summit and shot the ball well during drills in practice, draining 11 3-pointers in a row at one point. His quick release on his jumper is hard to guard and he moves well off the ball, getting to his spots and cutting off the opposite wing. At 17 years old, Risacher was the youngest player on the court but showcased a skill set that is well above his young age.

“I just want to show [NBA scouts] all aspects of my game and that I can shoot and defend,” Risacher told Yahoo Sports. “I didn’t really get nervous with all the scouts there and I just tried to focus on my game and show them what I can do.”

3. G Thierry Darlan

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190 pounds | G League Ignite

Darlan played with the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal prior to committing to the Ignite and chose the program over Kansas and Arizona. Darlan’s incredible 7-foot-1 wingspan is what stands out immediately when watching him play. He suffered a dislocated ankle during NBA All-Star weekend at Basketball Without Boarders but has since returned to the court. Prior to the injury, Darlan single-handedly got his team back in the game during a scrimmage where he hit two tough 3-pointers in back-to-back possessions. He’s still a bit of a raw guard but boasts significant potential as a big guard at the NBA level.

4. G/F Ron Holland

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Texas

Holland was the best player on the court in both all-star games and made a great impression early on, making tough shots in the corner with defenders on him and making the extra pass for an open shot when the defense was chasing. During his high school season, Holland was a little inconsistent with his shot selection but he looks way more polished and has turned up his intensity and focus on the court. Holland finished with 11 points and 6 rebounds in the McDonald’s All-American Game and was a top performer at Nike Hoop Summit, finishing with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

5. G/F Cody Williams

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 180 pounds | Class: Freshman | Colorado

Williams is the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams and is one of the most improved players from his junior to senior season in high school. He possesses a ton of untapped potential and Colorado will be a good place for him to grow and develop his game under head coach Tad Boyle. Williams is a long perimeter player who defends at a high level and does well in mismatch situations. There’s value in long, versatile wings in the NBA and Williams ticks a lot of boxes in what scouts are looking for in young players high in the lottery.

6. G Tyrese Proctor

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 175 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Duke

Proctor announced that he was returning to Duke for his sophomore season on March 27 to a thrilled fan base. The Australian guard showed glimpses of what he could be at the next level this season but still needs a little more time to develop his game. Proctor originally reclassified a grade up and was one of the youngest players in college basketball last season. He’s a great passer and facilitator, recording 10 assists in a win over Pitt late in the season. Proctor averaged 9.4 points and 3.3 assists during his freshman season.

7. G Isaiah Collier

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | USC

Collier was the best guard on the court in both all-star games and showed scouts why he’s currently the No. 1 prospect in his high school class. He’s a pass-first point guard who excels when getting downhill and finding open teammates. Collier did make an effort to show scouts a little more of his outside game, hitting a few 3-pointers off the dribble in the Team USA scrimmage. During the McDonald’s All-American Game, Collier led all players with 25 points. He finished with 11 points in the 90-84 win over the World team at Nike Hoop Summit.

8. G Justin Edwards

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 180 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Edwards is a long, athletic wing and one of the best defenders in transition with the way he anticipates passes and is a solid chase-down blocker. Edwards played in both the McDonald’s All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit where NBA scouts got an extended look at the incoming Kentucky guard. Coach John Calipari has the No. 1 recruiting class coming in next year and Edwards should see early playing time. Edwards put up 11 points and 5 rebounds during the McDonald’s All-American Game and finished with 10 points and 5 rebounds at Nike Hoop Summit.

9. F Trevon Brazile

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 200 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Arkansas

Brazile suffered a season-ending ACL injury this past year and was already trending up with a strong start to the season. He’s a versatile big who can handle the ball well and step outside and knock down 3s. He had one of the most impressive dunks of the college season in a win over South Dakota State where he drove baseline and put a defender on a poster. NBA scouts will be watching next season to see if Brazile made a full recovery. If he’s healthy, the 6-10 forward will be one of the most exciting players to watch in college basketball.

10. C Kyle Filipowski

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 230 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Duke

Filipowski was instrumental in Duke’s success last season in Jon Scheyer’s first year as head coach. Filipowski has no problem stepping in and taking 3-pointers off the pick-and-pop but wasn’t consistent enough this season, shooting just 28% from behind the arc. If he can improve those numbers next season and show a more polished jumper and shot selection, it will be hard for any team to pass him up as a lottery pick. Filipowski averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds during his freshman year.

11. G Amari Bailey

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Sophomore | UCLA

Bailey could stay in the 2023 draft or return to UCLA for one more season and improve his draft stock. Both Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez will be gone next season and the ball will be in Bailey’s hands. His outside jumper has significantly improved and he showed scouts late in the season he’s not afraid to take the big shot when the game is on the line. Bailey has yet to announce whether or not he’s entering this year’s draft or returning to school. He averaged 11.2 points and 3.8 rebounds during his freshman season.

12. G Stephon Castle

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Connecticut

UConn is coming off an impressive run to the national championship and will be losing guard Jordan Hawkins to the NBA. Castle is not the same type of player as Hawkins, but what he does bring to the table is great size at the guard position and is someone who plays with incredible pace and has a dangerous first step off the dribble. Castle finished with 13 points for the East Team in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

13. G D.J. Wagner

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 165 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Wagner is the son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner and the grandson of Milt Wagner. D.J., Dajuan and Milt are the first trio through three generations to appear in the McDonald’s All-American Game. His dad played in 2001, and his grandfather played in the 1981 game. Wagner was one of the best guards on the court during Nike Hoop Summit. He helped lead Team USA to a win and finished with 10 points and 4 rebounds.

14. C Kel’el Ware

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 210 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Undecided

Ware was one of the top players coming out of high school but had a relatively quiet and unproductive freshman season. Ware entered the transfer portal and took a recent visit to Indiana where he could be plugged in right away to Mike Woodson’s offense with the departure of Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Post Lottery

15. G/F Bobi Klintman

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Wake Forest

16. C Aaron Bradshaw

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

17. G/F Dillon Mitchell

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Texas

18. F Omaha Biliew

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | Iowa State

19. G Ja’Kobe Walter

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 180 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

20. F Mackenzie Mgbako

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

21. G Riley Kugel

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 205 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Florida

22. C Donovan Clingan

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 265 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Connecticut

23. G Tre White

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 210 pounds | Class: Sophomore | USC

24. G Bronny James

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | Undecided

25. G A.J. Johnson

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 170 pounds | Class: Freshman | Texas

26. G Jared McCain

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

27. G London Johnson

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 180 pounds | G League Ignite

28. F Adem Bona

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 260 pounds | Class: Sophomore | UCLA

29. G Julian Phillips

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Tennessee

30. F Tyler Smith

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 220 pounds | Overtime Elite