A video taken by Amber Heard shows Johnny Depp smashing cabinets in his home and telling her he’ll show her ‘crazy’

Johnny Depp was depicted in a video smashing through the kitchen of his Hollywood home and disparaging Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp was confronted on cross-examination Thursday with a video of himself.

It showed him smashing through his kitchen and cursing at Amber Heard.

Depp said he “strayed” from his emotions but didn’t physically attack her.

Jurors in Johnny Depp’s trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, on Thursday watched a video showing Depp smashing his kitchen in a rage before pouring himself a “large glass of wine.”

In the video, taken by Heard, Depp is seen kicking cabinets and yelling “motherfucker!” in the kitchen of his West Hollywood home.

As Heard asks “what happened?” Depp grabs a glass out of a cabinet and smashes it closed, appearing to break a part of the door.

“Nothing happened this morning, you know that?” Heard says, before more smashing can be heard offscreen.

Depp is seen pouring himself wine into the glass and telling Heard, “You wanna see crazy? I’ll give you fucking crazy,” before he recognizes the camera and grabs it.

“You got this going? You sic that shit on me, motherfucker?” Depp asks before calling her an “ass” and Heard appears to laugh.

The trial, held in Fairfax, Virginia, is over a lawsuit Depp brought against Heard in March 2019. He alleged she defamed him by describing herself as a victim of domestic violence. She denied the allegations and claims Depp often physically abused her while he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Depp previously lost a trial for a case he brought in the United Kingdom against a British tabloid that called him a “wife beater” based on Heard’s claims.

The video was posted on social media by Law & Crime, which has been livestreaming the trial in full on YouTube.

After showing the video, Heard’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn asked Depp whether he poured himself a “mega-pint of wine.”

“A mega pint?” Depp asked in disbelief, to titters in the courtroom. “I poured myself a large glass of wine, I thought it necessary.”

A moment later, Rottenborn pointed to testimony from Depp’s trial in London, where Depp described it as a “mega pint” himself.

Rottenborn didn’t offer a date for when the video was taken, and Depp said he didn’t recall why he was upset with Heard.

When asked if his behavior in the clip was befitting the image of a “Southern gentleman” that others in the trial have described Depp as, the actor said he “strayed” from control over his emotions.

“I don’t know about anyone else, but I have had experiences in my life where one does stray from complete control over their emotions at times, and that is a very normal primal thing to do,” Depp said.

But Depp pointed out he did not physically attack Heard.

“I did assault a couple of cabinets, yes,” he said.

Depp also expressed skepticism that Heard felt threatened during the encounter.

“I did not try to intimidate Ms. Heard,” he said. “If she was intimidated, why was she filming? If she was scared to death, why didn’t she leave?”

