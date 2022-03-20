A Ukrainian man described how Russian soldiers told him they would protect him, having been shot by one of their snipers 2 days earlier, says report

An ambulance stands ready by a damaged residential building after a Russian attack in Chernihiv, Ukraine on March 17, 2022.Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Eduard Lysovysk spent days in agony in a bomb shelter with his thigh bone shattered by a Russian bullet.

He had no medication or proper bandages, and Russian soldiers with guns told him they would help.

His wife said it was “awful” to have them there, but she needed supplies for her husband.

Eduard Lysovysk spent days in a crowded bomb shelter with his thigh bone smashed by Russian bullets, and the only treatment was a makeshift splint.

Two days after the construction worker was wounded and he lay immobile in a bomb shelter, he was visited by Russian soldiers wielding guns, who told him they had “come to protect him,” The Guardian report.

Lysovysk was shot on March 4 by Russian soldiers as he attempted to get his wife and elderly neighbor out of their apartment building in Hostomel, a town neighboring a cargo airbase that Russia tried to seize on the first day of the invasion.

Lysovysk’s wife Iryna told The Guardian that it felt “awful” to have the soldiers at her husband’s sickbed. But with her husband’s mangled leg bound together with a makeshift splint and torn bedsheets, with no painkillers available to him, she had to seek assistance begrudgingly.

She told the soldiers, “We have been injured and need things like blankets and duvets.” She was briefly allowed to return to the couple’s home, which she told The Guardian was occupied by ten Russian officers. A Russian medic changed her husband’s bandages, administered one antibiotic dose, and left.

Lysovysk told the newspaper that the Russian soldiers insisted Ukrainian snipers injured him.

“I had seen the (Russian) sniper eye to eye, 20m away from us. He was in the next apartment block over, the construction block,” he told The Guardian.

Lysovysk finally managed to escape six days after being shot and is now in a hospital south of Kyiv and faces complex surgery to regain the use of his leg, said The Guardian.

Read the original article on Business Insider