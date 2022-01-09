The Hamden Journal

A Trade Emerges in Alibaba Stock as Berkshire’s Munger Reportedly Buys

A Trade Emerges in Alibaba Stock as Berkshire’s Munger Reportedly Buys

Alibaba  (BABA) – Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report stock has been a poor investment for more than a year now.

Shares peaked in October 2020 just shy of $320 and fell more than 65% to last month’s low.

However, Alibaba stock could be setting up as a buy now.

The stock is bouncing nicely on the day, although it’s off its session high. Still, shares are up by about 3% on the day and flirting with a monthly-up rotation by clearing the December high at $129.45.

It comes after Jeffrey Gundlach called China “uninvestable” and after Berkshire Hathaway’s  (BRK.B) – Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B Report  (BRK.A) – Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report Charlie Munger has reportedly been building a position in Alibaba.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.