A ‘Time Arbitrage’ Options Play on Tesla Stock

It will soon be truth or consequences time on Wall Street.

Many of the world’s most important companies are about to start reporting quarterly earnings, providing investors with an opportunity to compare their estimates of reality with data and commentary from sophisticated corporate practitioners.

Whatever can be said about what happens next in the financial markets, one thing is clear: Many investors remain confused. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have begun to raise interest rates, bringing about the end of two decades of easy-money policies that supported stocks and the economy. Earnings reports should give investors insight into what comes next.

The trend, in short, may no longer be your friend, and in such times, it is helpful to have an investing framework. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently provided one in his annual letter to shareholders.

Dimon warned of the unprecedented risks facing the U.S. economy, ranging from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, persistent inflation, rising rates, the Covid-19 pandemic, and even the potential reordering of the world order. But he also offered some insight into the basic principles and strategies that he used to build his bank.

“We strive to build enduring businesses, and we are not a conglomerate—all our businesses rely on and benefit from each other. Both of these factors help generate our superior returns,” Dimon wrote, offering investors a useful way to evaluate companies that are well run—and potentially worthy of long-term investments.

Investors who are intrigued by this can take advantage of a strategy that we have long called “time arbitrage.” By selling short-term options on stocks that they can hold for a minimum of three to five years, investors can use present-day concerns to position to buy stocks that they are willing to warehouse.

The challenge, now and always, is to think like a thematic, long-term investor even when market conditions and cross currents are disquieting.

Tesla



(ticker: TSLA). The electric-vehicle maker recently reported better-than-expected sales data. If last year’s date is indicative, the company will report earnings in late April. To preposition, investors could consider selling Tesla’s put options to potentially buy the stock on weakness.

With Tesla’s stock at $1,045.76, investors could sell the May $900 put for about $31. The put sale positions them to buy the stock at $900. Should the stock be above $900 at expiration, investors can keep the options premium.

The great risk is that the stock falls far below the put price, obligating investors to cover the put or to make adjustments to it in the options market to avoid assignment.

During the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged from $546.98 to $1,243.49. The company recently announced plans for a stock split “in the form of a stock dividend.” Tesla issued a 5-for-1 stock split in August 2020, but offered no details on the impending corporate action.

The world is increasingly realizing electric vehicles are the future. The recent surge in oil and gasoline prices has probably accelerated this trend.

Tesla pioneered the industry’s birth. The competitive moat might be narrowing as electric vehicles become more accepted, but Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has a mind of great singularity. He has seen the future. The short-term options trade outlined above is a way to monetize a long-term theme that will probably outlast economic and financial fluctuations.

Steven M. Sears is the president and chief operating officer of Options Solutions, a specialized asset-management firm. Neither he nor the firm has a position in the options or underlying securities mentioned in this column.

Email: [email protected]