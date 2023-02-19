A TikToker thought she was telling a funny story about getting revenge on an ex. She’s now being called a criminal and inundated with violent threats.

A TikToker is facing backlash after sharing what she thought was a funny story time.tiktok.com/@rikkijump

Rikki Jump told what she thought was a “funny” a story about getting revenge on a cheating ex 15 years ago.

She said she meddled with his bank account and dropped all of his college classes.

Now, online commenters are calling Jump a criminal and threatening to assault her, she said.

Austin, Texas, book publishing exec Rikki Jump told her TikTok followers what she thought was a funny story about getting revenge on a cheating ex. But the story backfired, and Jump says she’s been inundated with viral backlash and threats of violence.

Jump’s original video of the story has since been deleted, but the New York Post reported on Monday that after Jump discovered her ex had cheated on her a second time, she sought revenge by dropping all of his college classes and meddling with his bank accounts – transferring all of his money from checking to savings so that he’d be hit with overdraft fees.

“I just want to make clear that he was fine afterward,” Jump told the Post. “He didn’t incur any overdraft fees and attended all of his classes. If he had suffered any negative repercussions, I would have gone out of my way to fix it and I wouldn’t have told the story.”

After she shared the story on TikTok, commenters piled on on, with many criticizing Jump’s behavior, and some accusing her of engaging in criminal activity.

In one particularly active Twitter thread, a commenter wrote, “Committing felonies for TikTok views!” Another said, “Hope she’s [sic] does jail time. And a lot of it.” To be fair, some applauded Jump scheme: “Period girlboss,” a third commenter wrote.

After a “weird couple of days on the internet,” Jump returned to TikTok on Wednesday to share some thoughts.

She said her biggest mistake was not clarifying that the incidents occurred almost 15 years ago and that she wasn’t proud of the behavior. But she’d told the story with the assumption that viewers might find it “funny.”

“It was supposed to be like when you’re sitting around the holiday dinner table and you tell your mom that when you were in high school, you stole her car and had a rager,” she said.

Story continues

She added that the behavior wasn’t criminal and that she and her ex are on “good” terms. But the hate has gone too far, with “men saying that they want to assault me, that they ‘woke up Chris Brown today,'” Jump said on TikTok.

“#FreeRikki and not from jail,” a TikTok commenter wrote. “From the bowels of the internet.”

She also said going viral has robbed her of her “dimensionality…because something can go viral, and if you’re not a celebrity who’s in the public eye, that could be the only thing that people ever see of you.”

“When you post something careless, you rob yourself of the opportunity to be seen holistically,” she concluded. “So think twice.”

Jump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider