A TikToker says she spent $1,000 on a micro-miniskirt that she can’t even sit down in, and viewers are baffled by the trend

Style influencer Adrienne Reau has gone viral for buying a $1,000 micro-miniskirt online.

She said the skirt is impractical, sized poorly, and that she was considering returning it.

But as of Friday, the influencer updated an Instagram post to say that she’d actually keep it.

Designer fashion can be expensive, but one skirt has people questioning if high-end garments are worth the high price tags.

On Monday, style influencer Adrienne Reau posted a TikTok video of herself opening a package she ordered from Diesel, an Italian clothing retailer. Inside was a $1,000 micro-miniskirt, made from brown leather and stamped with the brand’s monogram.

She styled the skirt with different outfits in the TikTok — which has been viewed more than 810,000 times as of Friday — and seemed to love it. But in a later video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, Reau revealed that she wasn’t entirely thrilled.

“Is Diesel gonna hate me if I post this?” she asked before saying she was disappointed by its packaging and materials. Her review has more than 3.4 million views as of Friday.

“For $1,000, I just wish it came in maybe a little dust bag or something,” Reau said in her second video. “But they kind of just sloppily threw it in this box.”

The influencer also took issue with the skirt’s quality and sizing. She noted that though the skirt is made of leather, it felt more like “rubber.” She also said the Velcro used to hold the skirt together “kind of brings down the quality,” and is visible when adjusted for larger sizes.

“Maybe a few snap buttons would have been more high quality,” Reau said.

Reau then discussed wearing the skirt in public, and said it was “so impractical.” She said she couldn’t sit down while wearing it, and had to go home to change after 20 minutes of wear.

“My cheeks were just out and about,” she said in her TikTok video. “I’m really disappointed because I’m obsessed with this skirt, but for all of those reasons I think I’m gonna be returning it. Sorry Diesel.”

She seemingly posted about the skirt on Instagram that same day, but has since changed her post’s caption as of Friday afternoon.

It now reads: “ok ok I decided to keep this dramatic sassy unpractical iconic piece of rubber ass skirt.”

Reau did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The skirt was originally designed for Diesel’s Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

It’s not currently being sold on the brand’s website, but can be found online for prices upwards of $1,375.

But it wasn’t until months later in late October that discussions arose around the garment.

In response to Reau’s videos, multiple people have shared their own TikToks to express confusion, and tweets in defense of the skirt.

Many people also commented on Reau’s video and questioned her decision to spend so much money on a skirt made with Velcro.

“Yeah didn’t know it was Velcro,” Reau replied to one TikTok comment. “I had a $500 diesel gift card and a $200 PayPal credit so I could justify it.”

