A TikToker says she pretends to be her identical twin every holiday for her grandparents who don’t know she died

Annie Niu, a TikToker with over 100,000 followers, posted a video on Christmas in which she said her twin sister died three years ago but that she called her grandparents every holiday pretending to be her because they didn’t know.

Niu shared a short video of her talking on the phone, presumably with her grandparents. It has been viewed 8.9 million times.

Niu followed up the initial video with an explanation post, which received over 1 million views. She said her sister, whom she didn’t name, died from meningitis — an infection of the protective membranes around the spinal cord and brain that usually affects babies, children, and teenagers. While vaccines that offer some protection are available, a meningitis infection can be fatal because it can cause blood poisoning.

Niu said it’s common in Asian culture to “shield the elderly from terrible news.”

“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, well, they deserve to know,'” she said. “Well, they don’t deserve to die, and you can’t guarantee that’s not going to happen if you tell them.”

She added that her grandparents “basically raised” her and her sister, so they were very close.

“We’re probably just going to continue making up excuses why she isn’t visiting them,” she said.

Niu said she dreamed about her sister almost every night.

“So I treat it as I am spending half of my life with her still because I see her every night,” she said.

Niu’s video received thousands of comments, some offering support and others questioning her choices. Her fellow TikToker Danisha Carter said Niu’s decision to pretend to be her twin “makes complete sense” and that she was “surprised people didn’t understand.”

“It’s so selfless of you to do that to protect your grandparents even though it must be painful,” another viewer wrote. “Sending you so much love today.”

