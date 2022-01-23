A Texas woman demanded to buy a child from a mother at a Walmart for $500,000, police say

A Texas woman offered $500,000 to a mother at a Walmart in exchange for her infant son, according to police.

A 49-year-old Texas woman was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony last week after she attempted to buy a child for $500,000 at a Walmart, police said.

Rebecca Lanette Taylor was charged last week with the sale and purchase of a child, according to the NBC affiliate KETK-TV. The child was with his mother on the self-checkout line in Crockett, Texas, when a “white woman with blonde hair approached,” an affidavit says, according to KETK-TV.

The Crockett Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. It’s unclear if Taylor has legal representation, and Insider was unable to reach her for comment.

According to police records, Taylor “began commenting on her son’s blonde hair and blue eyes. She asked how much she could purchase him for. (The mom) tried to laugh this comment off, thinking Taylor was joking. Taylor told her that she had $250,000 in the car and she would pay that much for him. (The mom) told her no amount of money would do,” KETK-TV reported.

The mother told police that Taylor was accompanied by another woman, who asked for the child’s name. The mother did not tell either of them the name, she told police, but the two women began to call it out, KETK-TV said.

Taylor told the mother that she had wanted to purchase a child for a long time. The mother told her to stay away from her child and waited for the two women to leave.

Outside in the parking lot, Taylor confronted the mother, once again asking to buy her child.

“Taylor began screaming at (the mom), saying if she wouldn’t take $250,000 for him, then she would give her $500,000 because she wanted him and she was going to take him,” police records obtained by KETK-TV said.

The mother got to her car and locked the door with with her child in it. Taylor then got into a black SUV and left the scene, KETK-TV reported. Surveillance footage caught the incident on camera, and police issued a warrant for her arrest.

The Texas Penal Code says that an individual found guilty of a felony in the third degree “shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 10 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

