A tale of two Chucks: Alabama basketball center has dish named in his honor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has a way of immortalizing its heroes.

Nick Saban’s statue stands a stone’s throw from Bryant-Denny Stadium alongside a line of fellow coaching legends on the university’s Walk of Champions. The handprints and footprints of Alabama’s football team captains are cemented into the walkway leading up to Denny Chimes. Other former greats have had their images eternalized upon the canvases of the Daniel Moore paintings that populate homes and businesses across the state.

That’s all nice, but Alabama basketball forward Charles Bediako currently finds himself honored in a way he can actually enjoy.

The 7-foot center, nicknamed “Angry Chuck” for his passion on the court, is now the namesake of a sushi roll that shares his immense stature.

Earlier this year, Charles Morgan, the owner of popular Tuscaloosa restaurant Chuck’s Fish, came up with the idea of customizing a sushi roll in Bediako’s honor. With some help from the starting center, head sushi chef Yoshie Eddings created the “Angry Chuck Roll.”

The newest menu item is a souped-up version of Bediako’s favorite order, the restaurant’s “Donkey on Crack Roll,” which is fried and made up of yellowfin tuna, shrimp, cream cheese, green onion, avocado and spicy sauce. The twist comes in the toppings which include a baked scallop and crab stick, the restaurant’s uptown sliced beef, Japanese mayo, sweet soy sauce, Sriracha and jalapenos.

“I told them to give a little spice to it, and then they kind of surprised me,” Bediako told Tide Illustrated. “It was good, for sure. It definitely met my expectations. The biggest surprise was the thick cuts of steak on top of the sushi.

“It’s a pretty big sushi role, and I’m a pretty big guy, so that fits. Also since people call me Angry Chuck, you had to have something spicy in it. I like spicy foods, so it definitely shows a bit of my taste and my flavor.”