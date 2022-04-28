A Tale Of An – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Rosario Dawson has picked up 2022 GLAAD List script selection Re-Live: A Tale of An American Island as Executive Producer.

Last week, it was announced that Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader was selected for the 2022 GLAAD List, a curated list of the most promising unmade LGBTQ-inclusive film scripts created by GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, in partnership with The Black List, an annual survey of Hollywood executives’ favorite unproduced screenplays.

In Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader, a Transgender Hollywood actress returns to her estranged home island of Guam for her High School Reunion’s “Do Over week”, to live out her childhood dream of becoming a cheerleader but she discovers a different reunion – family. In addition to co-writing, starring, and producing, this will be Valdez’s feature directorial debut.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this compelling and absolutely necessary story created by the next wave of game-changing filmmakers,” said Dawson. “This isn’t like any other romantic comedy we’ve ever seen before and it’s such a joy for me to platform exciting new voices. I love romcoms and I can’t believe I finally get to make one!”

Dawson will be joining previously announced Tony and Grammy award-winning executive producer Jhett Tolentino (Lingua Franca) and producers Shant Joshi (Framing Agnes) and Lindsay Blair Goeldner (Learn to Swim) from Fae Pictures, with director Rain Valdez, who garnered a Primetime Emmy nomination for her performance in the series she created, Razor Tongue. Dawson is also set to make a cameo in the film.

“I am humbled, honored and grateful that Rosario’s vision of mine and Rachel’s script truly aligns with ours. I just know with Rosario on board, with all her experience and wisdom, we’re all just gonna nail this so hard. I can’t wait to get to work with her! Re-Live is a funny, uplifting, AAPI and trans-empowerment story. It’s also about love and healing. The audience will be able to recognize the invitation to heal, fall in love with our community and our lived experiences. I can’t wait for my team to get to work on it!” said director, co-writer, star, and producer Rain Valdez.

“We are so thrilled to be working with someone as talented, prominent, and active in advocacy as Rosario as we endeavor to produce this film and work towards our mission to decolonize Hollywood,” said producer Shant Joshi.

As previously reported, Maricel Soriano will be playing Thelma, the loving mother matriarch to Rowena and Rochelle, played by Rain Valdez and Rachel Leyco respectively, in the trans-led homecoming romcom Re-Live: A Tale Of An American Island Cheerleader, which is due to get underway in November in Hawai’i and Guam.

Re-Live was selected for Inside Out’s LGBT Finance Forum in 2021 and won the Inside Out Pitch Please! Competition in 2019.

Rain Valdez is represented by A3 Artists and Rachel Leyco is represented by ATN Entertainment. Rosario Dawson is represented by CAA.