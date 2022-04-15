A stud WR and a massive reach at CB in Round 2

The New England Patriots are likely to stay patient in terms of player acquisition until after the NFL draft. Bill Belichick has no shortage of holes on his roster, but he’s likely to get a third- and sixth-round draft choice in 2023 from the compensatory pick formula after the departures of cornerback J.C. Jackson and guard Ted Karras. So the Patriots coach is probably waiting to add talent until the Monday after the draft when free-agent acquisitions no longer impact the compensatory pick formula.

Let’s dive into a mock draft as we prepare for year where, as of now, the Patriots have eight picks.

Round 1, PIck 21: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Olave would be a dream for Patriots fans. But what about for Bill Belichick? He is supposedly sniffing around the big men in this draft. He likes the offensive tackles that might be available at 21. Central Michigan tackle Bernhard Raimann, for example, was available when I picked Olave. Maybe that’s the way Belichick would lean.

For me, it’s a no-brainer to go with Olave. He’s an ideal fit in their offense and he’d bring the speed and polish as a route runner that the Patriots will need in 2022 and beyond.

Olave wouldn’t need to play right away and would be a forward-thinking pick. Receivers are getting preposterously expensive in the NFL. With Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers set to hit free agency in 2023, why not lock up Olave on a rookie contract to play with Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker?

Round 2, Pick 54: Zyon McCollum, CB. Sam Houston State

Let’s have a little fun, shall we? Let’s do something weird.

The Patriots have a habit of chasing cornerback prospects in Round 2 — particularly when draft experts believe that cornerback should’ve gone much later in the draft. But much like safety Kyle Dugger, McCollum was dominant in his time at a lower level of competition and, with unique athleticism, he’s an easy projection to make an impact at the NFL level.

The 6-foot-4 cornerback ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash and a 6.48-second 3-cone drill with a 39.5-inch vertical leap. He would instantly be one of the NFL’s most impressive athletes. Belichick would go to work developing McCollum, who played in the Senior Bowl, into a CB1.

Round 3, Pick 85: Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis

The Patriots need a starting guard — badly. I’m not sure Parham is ready to start on Day 1, but New England will work to get him there. He’ll step in and compete with James Ferentz and Yasir Durant for the starting gig across the line from guard Michael Onwenu.

Round 4, Pick 127: Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

You’ve got to love when NFL.com compares a draft prospect to a Patriots player. That’s always a good sign that New England will be interested.

The comp? Dion Lewis.

Williams was a team captain at Notre Dame where he was a surprisingly stout runner at 5-foot-9, 200 pounds. He’s quick but not fast (with a 4.65-second 40-yard dash). He would be James White’s understudy to serve as the future pass-catching back in coming years. In 2021, he had 42 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns to go along with his 1,002 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Round 5, Pick 158: Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah

I’d be willing to bet there’s more upside for Sewell than his combine performance showed. He’s a good athlete that transitioned from safety to linebacker. But he flopped in Indy with a 4.67-second 40-yard dash. Considering he’s been adding weight to play a new position, he might have lost some speed. He’s an active player who could start on special teams and, if he gets more comfortable, contribute on defense.

Round 5, Pick 170: Marquan McCall, DI, Kentucky

He is an outrageously large man.

6-foot-3.

397 pounds.

Yes, you read that right. He won’t do anyone any good on passing downs. But as a run defender? Or a goal-line threat? Maybe Belichick can find him a role.

Round 6, Pick 200: Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

Turner is working on a transition from receiver to tight end. If they drafted him, I’d imagine him suffering some sort of “injury” and landing on the injured reserve for 2022 to get to the proper size and speed. Maybe he contributes in 2023.

Round 6, Pick 210: Jack Jones, CB, ASU

PFF’s Doug Kyed did a good job breaking down why Jones, who entered college as an elite prospect, has fallen down draft boards. USC expelled him for academic issues. After time at a junior college, he played for ASU last year where he was solid. The Patriots could be a good landing spot for Jones to maximize his potential.

